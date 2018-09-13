Dispatch wins big at national awards

Former Daily Dispatch chief reporter Bongani Fuzile has walked away with the Journalist of the Year award, as well as the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award for Enterprise News.

Fuzile, who was up against four other journalists, was crowned the winner for his unique investigation into the missing billions meant for mineworkers and their loved ones. His reports were published in the Saturday Dispatch of September 27 2017.

His work saw the Saturday Dispatch publishing a list of 4,000 ex-miners who had nothing to show for their years underground when their pension funds were not paid out.

Daily Dispatch editor Sibusiso Ngalwa congratulated Fuzile, saying his dedication to investigating stories of consequence for readers and the public was widely recognised by the numerous awards he had received.

“He is the best in the business and follows in a tradition of Daily Dispatch investigations and exposés of wrongs which need to be put right.

Fuzile puts in the hours, the mileage and the sweat, and remains a humble people-person to the core. We salute him!” – Malibongwe Dayimani