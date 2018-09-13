EC ANCYL leader accused of rape to remain in jail
Senior Eastern Cape ANC Youth League provincial task team member, Ntembeko "Sticks" Dodo, who stands accused of allegedly separately raping three East London prostitutes in April and May, one at gunpoint and without protection, will remain in jail for the duration of his yet to commence trial.
This after his attempts to get bail were thwarted by the Grahamstown High Court recently.
Dodo, who arrested allegedly while in the act on May 17, and has been in custody since, was first denied bail by the East London magistrate’s court later that month, a ruling he then unsuccessfully appealed in the high court recently.
