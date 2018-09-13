EL teacher rapped for assault on guard

A Gonubie High School teacher who severely assaulted a security guard at the East London district education department’s Dr WB Rubusana offices in Mdantsane in November 2016 was this week sentenced by the Mdantsane magistrate’s court.

Jeremy Riekert, 30, was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for four years on condition that he is not again convicted of serious assault during the term of suspension.

Riekert was sentenced after he was convicted earlier this year of seriously assaulting a Nxarhuni security guard, Khayalethu Velezweni, 41, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Velezweni’s jaw was broken in the attack leading to him being hospitalised for a week,

Riekert, who is said to be a trained cage fighter, a kickboxer, and a former rugby player, was also declared unfit to possess a firearm by Mdantsane magistrate Victoria Notile.

Notile also sentenced Riekert to three years correctional supervision and a further 16 hours community service per month for the duration of his sentence.

In passing sentence, Notile said the attack was vicious and Riekert showed no remorse throughout his trial.

Riekert’s sister, Giselle Kirk, speaking on behalf of the family, said they would appeal the sentence which they felt was grossly unfair and too harsh.

The family claimed some of the things Notile said in her sentencing, were untrue.

“In all the evidence presented, there was nothing to support the decision the magistrate has taken.