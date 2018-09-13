Gogo, 100, finds wings at long last

A 100-year-old Dimbaza granny recently discovered that you’re never too old to dream when her lifelong desire to travel by air came true.

Emily Sakulwa flew to Cape Town for the first time on Wednesday thanks to kulula airlines. After catching wind of Sakulwa’s wish to fly on a Talk Radio 702 conversation about Nelson Mandela’s centenary celebrations, kulula partnered with Europecar to give centenarian Sakulwa a flying experience to remember. She flew to Cape Town International Airport to visit her children.

Speaking about her first flying experience Sakulwa was in good spirits, saying the flying experience was everything she had always dreamed of.

She said never in her life did she think she’d have the opportunity to fly. She thanked kulula from the bottom of her heart, both for the flying treat and the opportunity to spend precious time with her family. “Today I feel like a true celebrity. Enkosi kakhulu [thank you very much],” she said.

Zethu Msindo, one of Sakulwa’s grandchildren, is the one who made the call to the radio station on Mandela Day to share her granny’s lifelong dream. When her gogo arrived at the airport on Wednesday Msindo said: “I am so excited for her. Seeing the great welcome that was arranged for her at the airport made me happy and so emotional at the same time.”

kulula.com brand communications manager Luane Lavery said the airline always worked to make flying fun and affordable for all South Africans.

“It has always been our mission since launching to give all South Africans the #wingstofly. We knew instantly when overhearing the conversation about Emily not having flown before at the age of 100 that we wanted to make the magic of flying possible for her,” Lavery said.