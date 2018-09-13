JUST IN | Eastern Cape cop kills wife, brother-in-law then himself

An East London policeman allegedly shot and killed his wife and his brother-in-law before turning the gun on himself in Nompumelelo Township, Beacon Bay, on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the police were investigating two counts of murder and an inquest.

She said the 37-year-old constable who was stationed at Kidds Beach police station booked off sick as he was due to report on duty on Wednesday night.

“At approximately 5.30pm yesterday [Wednesday] he arrived at his place of residence and went to the back of the main house where his wife was.

"It is further alleged that the 44-year-old brother-in-law heard gunshots coming from the outside dwelling. He went to the outer building to investigate. When he entered the shack where he heard the gunshots coming from, he met up with the policemen who allegedly shot him, killing him instantly.”

The policeman had four children aged, 15, 12, 9 and 7.

This is a developing story.