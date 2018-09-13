No such thing as state capture– Zuma
ANC former president Jacob Zuma told scores of students at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha to not just swallow everything they were fed. He was addressing a free education lecture organised by student organisation Sasco who met his presence with jubilation and struggle songs. Zuma asked the students: “What is state capture?” and said no leg of the state was captured.
