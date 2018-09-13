WATCH | Stray dogs kill more than 100 sheep and goats
Four stray dogs in Tsholomnqa’s Twecu village have raised the ire of residents after killing over 100 sheep and goats.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.