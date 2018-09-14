Alleged hitmen denied bail

Two of the three alleged hitmen who allegedly repeatedly hit an East London magistrate’s court official’s head with a hammer and bricks, knocking him dead while inside his home kitchen in Kidd’s Beach in June, were on Friday denied bail by the court’s bail magistrate Joel Cesar.

The two, Sifiso Mngwebe, 37, and Vukile Thunywashe, 46, both of King William’s Town, were applying for bail after they were arrested late last month for allegedly killing the court’s official Zukile Mgudlwa on June 11.

The third suspect, only known as Zukile, was arrested this week and is yet to apply for bail.