Former cop’s gun used in fatal shootings

The gun used to kill wellknown Sunrise-On-Sea businesswoman Charmaine Staude and her estranged security guard boyfriend Brian Bradley in February is owned by a former SA policeman and now owner of East Coast Security, Johan Oelofse.

This was confirmed by the police yesterday, seven months after Bradley shot and killed Staude before turning the gun on himself. Both Bradley and Staude died in the outdoor smoking lapa at Staude's Blue Goose Cafe in Crossways just outside East London at around 4pm on February 27.

In another twist in the tragedy, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala told the Dispatch on Wednesday that Oelofse was a “suspect in the case”.

Mqala said no arrest has been made because the case is still under investigation.

Oelofse, 48, who is also a climate change and nature activist, declined to comment when the Dispatch called him on Thursday, arguing that the matter was still under police investigation. “I can't comment now on this ongoing case but if you phone me in about two months time I will give you the details. I am not allowed to comment on it,” said Oelofse in a soft voice.

The Dispatch asked the police how Oelofse’s gun ended up in Bradley’s hand, but Mqala remained tight-lipped.

In February, the Dispatch reported how residents of the suburban seaside town were left shocked at the news of the slaying of Staude, who was shot dead in full view of her staff members.

Staff at the time told of how Bradley had stormed into the Blue Goose Cafe and opened fire. Bradley’s distraught brother, Graham, is on record saying he was aware of “domestic problems” between his brother and Charmaine.