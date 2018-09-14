Parliamentary official takes his own life

A parliamentary official has allegedly shot himself to death at his workstation on the second floor of one of the office buildings within the legislature’s precinct.

This is according to several other parliamentary officials who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Details are still sketchy at this stage but it is understood the staff member was angry that the national legislature was not renewing his employment contract.

The entire second floor of the 90 Plein Street building has now been cordoned off as emergency services and the police are on the scene.