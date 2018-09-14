Shack-dwellers in Zwelitsha informal settlement in Khayelitsha are doing their best to make their settlement liveable‚ digging pit toilets and making space for roads. But they say they need water to battle fires which break out in their shacks.

On Monday residents tried but failed to extinguish a fire that burned down a shack at about 5am‚ said Msimelelo Vuba‚ 31. Vuba said he was waiting for transport to work in Athlone when he saw flames engulfing his neighbour’s shack. “I hurried to the shack and found residents battling the fire. The residents dug up sand and scooped it with spades‚ throwing it into the burning shack.”

The sand had prevented the fire from spreading. But if water had been available residents would have been able to save the shack and the belongings inside‚ said Vuba.

Nosiphenathi Dolophi‚ 22‚ said getting water had been a struggle since she moved in about three months ago. “I walk up the hill to collect water from my in-laws’ place nearby. The daily walks wear my shoes out and I go to bed tired every day‚” she said.

She draws electricity from a serviced site nearby for R200 a month for her TV and lights. She uses a gas stove to cook and boil water for washing.

The shack-dwellers have been trying to make the settlement liveable since they occupied the site in about March this year.

Linda Gcwabe‚ 33‚ said she had moved onto the land in March with her seven-year-old son. She said she had dug a hole in her yard to deposit urine‚ old food and grey water. “After my kid has bathed for school in the morning‚ I dump the grey water into the hole‚” said Gcwabe. “At night we both pee in a small bucket and I dump the urine in the hole in the morning.”