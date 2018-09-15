No escape for E Cape from school violence

Two boys stabbed and killed by schoolmates within a week in province amid countrywide crisis

Some schools in the country have been turned into war zones with pupils running amok, attacking teachers and their schoolmates in recent years. And the Eastern Cape has not been immune to the scourge of violence that has gripped schools and received widespread condemnation. In the latest incidents in the province, two boys were stabbed and killed by their schoolmates within a week.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.