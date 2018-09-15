Suspects arrested hours after CIT robbery in Eastern Cape

Three cash-in-transit robbery suspects were arrested within hours of a heist in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the incident happened at the Zingqitu Administration, Glen Grey area near Lady Frere.

“It is alleged that an unknown number of suspects ordered pensioners at gunpoint to lie down and confronted the security officers that were preparing money for the pension payout. The suspects overpowered the security officers and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money,” Muridili said.

“The multi-disciplinary team comprising various units including the K9 Unit and Airwing was activated as part of the 72-hour Activation Plan to hunt down the suspects.”

Muridili said the team cordoned off the area and with the assistance of the Airwing, three suspects were arrested.

Police recovered an undisclosed amount of money, two firearms and the getaway vehicle.

National Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said: “Armed robberies are crimes that instill fear in our communities. I am happy that the alleged perpetrators of this incident that sought to rob the vulnerable members of our communities of their livelihood will be facing the full might of the law.”

The suspects are expected to appear in court next week.

HeraldLIVE