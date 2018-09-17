EC police arrest two for drug possession in separate incidents

Mthatha police made a major breakthrough on Saturday when they arrested two suspects for drug possession and recovered drugs with an estimated street value of R200,000.

According to police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena, 2,000 mandrax drugs were confiscated by the police after they followed information about a 25-year old-man selling drugs in Southernwood.

“Members received information, raided his house and confiscated drugs worth R200,000,” Koena said.

The accused is expected to appear before the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested by Ngqeleni Vispol members acting on a tip-off. He was found with tik and mandrax powders at Zixholosini village. The suspect will appear in court on Monday for being in possession of drugs.

Acting cluster commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza applauded work done by police in eradicating drugs off the streets at the weekend.

“I commend you for this great job. We must not allow them to kill our youth.”