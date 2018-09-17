JUST IN | Santaco to embark on strike action

Thousands of commuters will be left stranded as the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced that they will be embarking on a provincial shutdown on Wednesday.

Santaco provincial chairperson, Noluntu Mahashe, said the strike is due to the “arrogance” they receive from the Department of Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana and Premier Phumullo Masualle when engaging on their demands.

“Both the MEC and Premier have failed to properly engage us on our demands. We feel like we have been victimised by the government which has also failed to address some of the issues we had back in 2016,”said Mahashe.

According to Mahashe, some of those demands are to address the “disorderly” scholar transportation and the implementation of payment of fuel escalating fees by the department.

“The services of our operators in their scholar transport system are being terminated without notice. This is due to their rationalisation programme that has cost our drivers severely. They do not give us notices of which pupils have been moved and which pupils who no longer need our services.

“The premier was clueless when we asked him about plans on the fuel escalation. The MEC has been very arrogant during our meetings which have resulted to us reaching this stage. She said there is no money to implement this programme and then says she is still waiting for money from treasury. She is clearly contradicting herself,” said Mahashe when speaking to the DispatchLIVE.

Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department will issue out a statement on the issue.

This is a developing story