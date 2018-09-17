Official body in fight to legalise dagga

A team of dagga enthusiasts came together in Chintsa this weekend to celebrate the launch of South Africa’s first national body to fight for for cannabis legalisation and regulation.

The Rainbow Warrior Festival, which started at Tea in the Trees on Friday and culminated in a music extravaganza at The C Club on Saturday evening, saw enthusiasts from all over the country come together to celebrate dagga and everything that came with it.

After presentations from the famous “dagga couple” Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke on Friday evening, the crowd partied the night away before coming together again on Saturday morning for a botanical market which explored the economic and social benefits of the versatile plant through displays of environmentally friendly products made using the plant.

Clarke said the Constitutional Court would be handing down judgment on Tuesday on the status of the decriminalisation of cannabis in South Africa. She said the judgment would clear up whether legality was restricted to private use of cannabis in one’s own home, or whether medical and industrial use of dagga in the country would become legal.

“We are hoping that the Constitutional Court has taken all our evidence into consideration. It is an enormous judgment and it is going to change things in South Africa.”