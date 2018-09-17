OR Tambo airport assault victim dies - report
The 71-year-old man who was assaulted during an altercation with an Uber driver at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport last week has died‚ according to a report.
Journalist Mandy Wiener stated on Monday his family confirmed to her that he passed away just after 5pm on Sunday.
The elderly man who was badly beaten in a fight with an @Uber_RSA driver at @ortambo_int last week has died from his injuries. The family confirmed he passed away just after 5pm yesterday.— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) September 17, 2018
Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said in a statement on Wednesday that the elderly man had sustained head injuries. The altercation took place on Sunday a week ago at 10.12am‚ apparently over a parking space in front of the airport terminal building. Punches were thrown‚ while airport security attempted to separate them.
Last week‚ Uber SA confirmed that the man who was caught on CCTV camera beating the elderly man was one of their drivers. The driver's access to the app was immediately suspended.
Police are investigating.
Please sign in or register to comment.