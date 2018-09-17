News

Sentencing postponed in Parktown Boys assault case

By Prega Govender - 17 September 2018
Collan Rex has been found guilty of assault and sexual assault.
Collan Rex has been found guilty of assault and sexual assault.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Sentencing proceedings in the case involving the former assistant water polo coach of Parktown Boys High School has been postponed to Thursday because a report from the probation officer was not yet available.

Collan Rex‚ 22‚ was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and a further 12 counts of common assault on Friday. The crimes were perpetrated against pupils of the school.

The case has been heard in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Katlehong‚ east of Johannesburg.

Rex ducked photographers as he left court.

A man who is a close friend of Rex's family said he was relieved about the judgment.

Parktown Boys’ High School sex pest accused closes his case

Parktown Boys’ High School’s former assistant water polo coach‚ Collan Rex‚ will find out on Monday whether or not he will be convicted of a string ...
News
5 days ago

Abuse at Parktown Boys' High going on since 2009: report

Severe assaults have been taking place at the Parktown Boys’ High School – mostly at the Johannesburg school’s hostel – for at least a decade. This ...
News
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines
Baby Shark | Animal Songs | PINKFONG Songs for Children
X