Traditional heads pave way for unity

South Africa, which prides itself on being a rainbow nation, should take the lead in strengthening cultural relations and patriotism throughout the African continent.

This was said by the heads of various Southern African traditional nations who converged on Matshona Great Place near Ntabankulu for the annual Mpondo Cultural and Heritage Festival.

Held from Wednesday until Sunday, the event – now in its 12th year – allows a range of nations to showcase their diverse cultures.

Eleven heroes, including renowned struggle activist and SA’s first black advocate Duma Nokwe, late public works minister Stella Sigcau and veteran gospel singer Lusanda Mcinga – were honoured for their contributions to the cultural, art, music, education and political landscapes.

The festival is a partnership between Lwandl’olubomvu Traditional Council, headed by Nkosi Nzululwazi Jongilanga Sigcau and the Ntabankulu Local Municipality.

It seeks to celebrate heroes and heroines from Mpondoland and beyond and to share Mpondo culture and heritage, promote ubuntu and patriotic pride.