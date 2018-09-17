Traditional heads pave way for unity
South Africa, which prides itself on being a rainbow nation, should take the lead in strengthening cultural relations and patriotism throughout the African continent.
This was said by the heads of various Southern African traditional nations who converged on Matshona Great Place near Ntabankulu for the annual Mpondo Cultural and Heritage Festival.
Held from Wednesday until Sunday, the event – now in its 12th year – allows a range of nations to showcase their diverse cultures.
Eleven heroes, including renowned struggle activist and SA’s first black advocate Duma Nokwe, late public works minister Stella Sigcau and veteran gospel singer Lusanda Mcinga – were honoured for their contributions to the cultural, art, music, education and political landscapes.
The festival is a partnership between Lwandl’olubomvu Traditional Council, headed by Nkosi Nzululwazi Jongilanga Sigcau and the Ntabankulu Local Municipality.
It seeks to celebrate heroes and heroines from Mpondoland and beyond and to share Mpondo culture and heritage, promote ubuntu and patriotic pride.
It is important that we deal with the elements of tribalism and racismNzululwazi Jongilanga Sigcau
AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu, festival chair Nkosi Nzululwazi Sigcau, Pedi Kingdom’s King Mampuru III, Ndebele Kingdom’s Nkosi Magodongo Mahlangu, Ntabankulu mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo and Switzerland-based NGO Impulse CEO Verena Gauthierall believe cultural exchange could make the continent stronger and improve relations within nations.
Nkosi Nzululwazi Jongilanga Sigcau said: “It is very important to embrace each other’s cultural practices so that we can unify our nations and assist in the development of the region.
“It is important that we deal with elements of tribalism, xenophobia and racism.
“We interact with traditional leaders from Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho.”
Mampuru III said: “We need more events like this and come together to fight the social ills facing our continent.”
Sigcawu said: “Youth should be taught African pride, blackness and be discouraged from [copying] western practices.”
Nokwe, who died 40 years ago in Zambia, was honoured with the King Sigcau Bravery Award.
Nokwe’s daughter, Dr Nomvuyo Nokwe, who is the Indian-Ocean Rim Association secretary-general, accepted the award.
Stella Sigcau received the inaugural Queen MaSarhili Award which was accepted by her son Lesley, while veteran award-winning gospel singer Lusanda Mcinga of the Lusanda Spiritual Singers received the Nkosi Ntsikayezwe Lifetime Award, which was accepted by her son Bethusile.
Musicians Butho Vuthela and Siphokazi Mohapi, and journalist Siyabulela Mqikela also received awards.
