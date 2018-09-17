Zwelithini chosen to enrobe E Cape king

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been roped in to officially enrobe Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndamase at his coronation on October 3 at Nyandeni Great Place, near Libode.

The Ndamase royal family, who revealed late last week that Zwelithini would do the honours, said senior members within the AmaFaku royal clan were not usually overlooked for the duty, but the infighting and disrespect they had shown one another within the larger AmaFaku royal clan of the AmaMpondo nation compelled them to decide on Zwelithini.

This was revealed as government and the royal family met on Friday to talk about the event during which President Cyril Ramaphosa will issue a kingship recognition certificate to Ndamase.

Zwelithini, assisted by Nkosi Ntandoyezwe Ndamase and Nkosi Jongusapho Bokleni, will enrobe Ndamase in front of what is expected to be a crowd of 20,000 people.

The decision to bring in Zwelithini has drawn strong comment both for and against.

Ordinarily the duty is reserved for senior members of the royal family, specifically heads of most senior houses.

However, historian and cultural activist Loyiso Nqevu said there was nothing untoward with calling in Zwelithini, saying in history other kings, including eSwatini King Mswati III, were enrobed by kings from other nations.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong it; it is the choice of the royal family or council to select a respected man to do the enrobing. It is also nice that Zwelithini and the Ndamases are related,” said Nqevu

Western Mpondoland Kingdom spokesperson Nkosi Jongusapho Bokleni confirmed that Zwelithini was a family member.