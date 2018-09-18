Bank forks R2.4m for scholarship fund

In an effort to assist financially needy students with academic performance below 55%, Absa donated a R2.4-million cheque to the University of Fort Hare through its Absa CEO Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship will be funding 36 undergraduate students from the University enrolled in the following fields: Commerce, Humanities, Engineering, Science and Technology.

The cheque was received by Fort Hare vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

“We are very happy with any funding that we get but particularly this one as it is in its second year running, it is a major relief and a great contribution towards the lives of these kids,” he said.

Absa regional citizenship manager Andy de la Mere said there is an interdependence between the businesses and community called upon all business sectors to come together in uplifting the community.

Student Representative Council Xolani Jaji also expressed their gratitude towards this initiative and called upon more financial houses to help aid students’ financial needs.