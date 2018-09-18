News

BREAKING | Ban on private use of dagga at home is ruled unconstitutional

By Katherine Child - 18 September 2018
Members of the rastafarian community smoke marijuana outside the Constitutional court in Johannesburg where the court will rule on the states appeal of the Western Cape Judgment stating that South Africans can grow and smoke cannabis for recreational use at home.
Members of the rastafarian community smoke marijuana outside the Constitutional court in Johannesburg where the court will rule on the states appeal of the Western Cape Judgment stating that South Africans can grow and smoke cannabis for recreational use at home.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Applause sounded on Tuesday as the Constitutional Court found the ban on the private use and cultivation of dagga at a private home to be unconstitutional.

The unanimous judgment decriminalises adults smoking dagga at home and growing enough marijuana for personal consumption.

But the highest court in the land said clearly marijuana is not allowed to be smoked publicly.

Dealing is still illegal.

- TimesLIVE

The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of the private use of dagga on September 18 2018.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The highest court has spoken: It’s legal to smoke a doobie at home
5 things you should know about Cosatu's first women president
X