BREAKING | Ban on private use of dagga at home is ruled unconstitutional
Applause sounded on Tuesday as the Constitutional Court found the ban on the private use and cultivation of dagga at a private home to be unconstitutional.
The unanimous judgment decriminalises adults smoking dagga at home and growing enough marijuana for personal consumption.
But the highest court in the land said clearly marijuana is not allowed to be smoked publicly.
Dealing is still illegal.
- TimesLIVE
The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of the private use of dagga on September 18 2018.
