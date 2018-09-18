CYRIL HITS BACK AT COUP PLOT RUMOURS
If there’s a plot‚ let it be a plot to defeat poverty, urges Ramaphosa at Cosatu conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a swipe at ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over rumours of his involvement in meetings to plot the president’s removal. Without mentioning him by name‚ Ramaphosa took aim at Magashule during his address at the Cosatu national conference in Johannesburg on Monday‚ saying such actions were counter-revolutionary.
