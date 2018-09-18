Education department probes law deals

Procurement processes were bypassed amid litigation crisis

An exchange in the legislature between education MEC Mandla Makapula and EFF MPLs Yazini Tetyana and Litha Zibula has revealed that two private law firms working for the department have informal links with an official in the department. In his answers to questions posed by the EFF pair, Makapula said the department deviated from normal legal procurement processes because the state attorney’s office was failing to defend the department in 25 cases in the Mthatha High Court.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.