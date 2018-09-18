Fort Hare suspends registrar, director of properties and services

In a statement released by the university vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu this evening, both Somniso and Sokupa have allegations of serious misconduct against them.

“While the investigations are taking place, the university is disinclined to disclose in detail the nature of the allegations against these staff members, in order to avoid prejudicing their rights,” he said.

Buhlungu said it should be noted that at the stage the university was investigating allegation, “which may or may not lead to disciplinary proceedings,” he said.

He said they would endeavor to keep the university community informed.

“When appropriate, and without infringement on the rights of these staff members, the university will issue a further statement on the outcome of the investigations,” he said.