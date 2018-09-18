Teen soccer player receives lifesaving surgery at Frere

Groundbreaking cancer treatment surgery has given a young Ngqamakhwe boy an opportunity to continue doing what he loves most – playing soccer.

On Monday at Frere Hospital in East London Qiqa Nobanda, 13, became the first Eastern Cape childhood cancer patient to undergo a four-hour operation to remove a tumour growing between his hip and leg.

He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is a cancerous tumour in the bone, earlier this year.

When he first complained of severe pain in his right leg last December, his mother wrote it off as a soccer-related injury.

Three months later, the boy landed up at Frere Hospital and tests revealed that it was in fact cancer of the bone.

Because of a quick diagnosis his leg was saved.

Osteosarcoma is an aggressive form of cancer common in teenage boys and is sometimes misunderstood as mere sports injuries by parents.

On Monday, Steve Biko Academic Hospital head of the tumour and sepsis unit Dr Jaco Viljoen worked with Frere’s medical team to carry out the complex procedure.

When the Dispatch visited the hospital the boy was still highly sedated but his mother, Thembisa, said she was happy her son would be okay.