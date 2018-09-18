UPDATE | BCM suspends bus services due to taxi strike

Buffalo City Metro (BCM) spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya has confirmed that bus services will be suspended tomorrow due to the taxi strike.

Ngwenya said the bus services will not be operating citing safety and security reasons.

"The bus services will not be operating, especially in light of the trends that occurred in other areas during such periods," he said.

Another BCM service that would be affected was building inspections. Ngwenya said there would be no building inspections taking place and all the other service would be offered as normal.

The province-wide strike has resulted in the postponed of Grade 12 trial exams and total shutdown at Mercedes Benz South Africa's (MBSA) East London car manufacturing plant.