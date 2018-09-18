UPDATE | Taxi drivers vow to bring the Eastern Cape to standstill during strike

The taxi strike in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, which has forced the education department to postpone exams while some businesses will be closed, is going ahead.

The provincial transport department has called on the taxi operators to be disciplined during their strike.

The taxi operators will march from Victoria Grounds in King William’s Town to hand over a memorandum of demands to the ANC provincial headquarters, Calata House at 12noon on Wednesday.

However, taxi industry leaders said they would bring the Eastern Cape to a standstill.

Santaco provincial secretary Vusumzi Mbewu told DispatchLIVE that: “We will be closing all major roads. We will be targeting the busiest roads without any exceptions. The only thing that will be allowed to pass are ambulances and the police.”

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said law enforcement officers would be out in full force.

“This will ensure that their strike action is peaceful and that, it is not marred by any acts of intimidation and violent conduct that may taint their strike action and take away from reasons for embarking on this action,” he said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa confirmed it would close on Wednesday because of the strike. Education department superintend-general Themba Kojana said the exams were reschedule to “protect the relevant stakeholders and the credibility of the exams”.