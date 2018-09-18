WATCH | Shots fired! Outa blasts Denel at state capture inquiry

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has lashed out at state arms firm Denel in its first submission to the state capture inquiry.

Outa said its submission aims to outline how appointees under former president Jacob Zuma’s administration allegedly manipulated policies in the interests of themselves or the Gupta family.

“Outa shows how Denel moved from being a profitable company with an order book of more than R35-billion in 2015 to an entity which came perilously close to handing over defence technology to the Guptas‚” Outa alleged.