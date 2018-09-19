The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned the “scurrilous racist video” by convicted Durban fraudster and former local councillor Kessie Nair in which he called President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.

Nair uploaded his rant on Tuesday‚ and the video has since gone viral. He has previously served six years in prison for corruption.

He called for Ramaphosa to be “charged for defrauding this nation‚ for oppressing this nation‚ for high treason‚ for being the source to all crime and violence and poor health care and poverty in this so-called true democracy”. (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2018-09-19-watch--fraudster-turns-racist-in-k-word-tirade-against-ramaphosa/)

An unapologetic Nair said on Wednesday the state of the country prompted his video.

“I don’t think I’m being racist. I want to make a point‚ which I did. I am prepared to face the consequences. If the nation feels I was wrong‚ I will accept.”

Asked why he decided to make such a video‚ Nair responded: “I care about the nation - and Indians are soft targets.”

ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the video “impugns” Ramaphosa and South Africa’s dignity.

“Such behaviour must be met with the harshest punishment… As with all earlier cases of racist conduct‚ our position is that the law must take its course and that there must be harsh penalties for anyone who dares to undermine the freedoms we fought so hard for.”

Chatsworth community activist Brandon Pillay opened a case of hate speech and crimen injuria against Nair at the Bayview police station on Wednesday. (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2018-09-19-police-launch-investigation-into-k-word-rant-against-ramaphosa/)

The police are also investigating the video.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “We view the allegations in a very serious light and detectives at the office of the acting provincial commissioner have opened an inquiry for further investigation.”

Presidential spokesman Khusela Diko said the post does not deserve any attention.

“He’s clearly a sick person and his racist rant is not deserving of any airtime. His tirade against the president demonstrates delusional and attention-seeking behaviour.”