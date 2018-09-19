News

Dispatch deliveries affected by taxi shutdown

By Staff Reporter - 19 September 2018

Dear readers,

We apologise to our readers who did not get their Daily Dispatch in some parts of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. We have not been able to deliver the newspaper to some areas due to road closures caused by the taxi protests.

Our street selling operation was also affected.

Areas we have not been able to reach due to the road closures include Stutterheim, Cathcart, Queenstown, Cala, Elliot, Engcobo, Cofimvaba, Port St Johns, Lusikisiki, Flagstaff and Bizana.

Deliveries are still in progress in the Kokstad, Maclear and Ugie areas.

We apologise for the inconvenience.

