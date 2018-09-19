EC social grants payouts affected by taxi strike

Social grants beneficiaries from around the Eastern Cape who were expected to receive their payments on Wednesday the 19th will have to wait until Thursday the 20th as a result of the taxi strike.

The postponement was announced by the South African Post Office in the Eastern Cape amid the taxi dispute happening throughout the province.

A total of 19 cash paypoints were expected to be affected by the postponement.

Provincial Post Office regional manager Nombulelo Ngubane said an “isolated few post office branches in the province may also be unable to trade today as a result of the strike”, she said.

The branches that are affected will be posted on the Post Office’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. The Twitter handle is @postofficesa.