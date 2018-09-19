Man accused of killing girlfriend ‘too sick’ for trial

The Scenery Park man accused of assaulting and fatally stabbing his girlfriend because she refused to give him money for alcohol was too sick to stand trial in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Monwabisi Ningiza, 40, was arrested on April 8 for and charged with killing his girlfriend Nomthandazo Dlamini.

He asked regional magistrate Ignatius Kitching for time to recover from body pains which had plagued him recently.

“I am not fit to stand trial today. I am not feeling well. I have arthritis and I have also been vomiting,” he said.

Asked if he had seen a doctor, Ningiza replied: “I have medication in my cell.”

His legal representative, Mzimnene Siganeko, said Ningiza started vomiting when he was consulting with him.

Kitching said the suspect could sit down during his trail. “Can’t we proceed if you sit down because the witnesses are here. Do you realise how much inconvenience you are causing? We will continue, and if you are not feeling well just raise your hand.”

Ningiza immediately raised his hand and said: “There it is.”

Court was adjourned for 15 minutes to give the accused time to recover. However, he came back saying he was still feeling ill.

According to arresting officer Detective Lundi Nqwelo, who testified earlier during the bail hearing, the couple had a heated quarrel on April 1 over Dlamini’s refusal to give Ningiza money to buy more booze.

He told the court the two were drinking with friends when their alcohol ran out.

Ningiza demanded more money from Dlamini and when she refused, a quarrel broke out and he assaulted her.

He said at first the quarrel was interrupted by the female friends with them, but moments later Ningiza was seen with a knife, which he used to stab Dlamini once in the back – a wound which proved to be deadly.

The hearing will resume on Thursday.