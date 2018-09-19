Manhunt on after two men found dead in village

Eastern Cape Police are on a manhunt after two men were found dead, and another critically injured in Mgababa Village near Peddie on Tuesday evening.

Poilce spokesperson Mali Govender said police were on vehicle patrol in the village when they came across two males lying in the middle of the road. She said during observation they were found to have head injuries and both could not communicate.

“During preliminary investigations at the scene, the members found several stones in the vicinity. Approximately 30 metres from this scene, another male person was found lying on the corner of the street with head injuries and bleeding from his ears. He was also unable to communicate. There was no one in the street.”

She said the two victims in their 20s were certified dead on the scene whilst the third was transferred to hospital in a critical condition. A case of double murder and attempted murder has been opened. No arrests have been made. “The motive for the incident is unknown and being investigated.”