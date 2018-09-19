Panga-wielding EC taxi drivers dispersed by police

A group of taxi drivers carrying pangas and sharp instruments at the Qumza road near the Mdantsane city mall in NU6 were dispersed with rubber bullets by police on Wednesday morning during the ongoing taxi strike.

Mdantsane police cluster spokesperson captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the clash with the taxi drivers who were roaming in different vehicles happened around 11.30 in the morning and there were no fatalities.

“There were no injuries and there were no arrests. We managed to handle the situation,” said Mzuku.

The police cluster started mobilising and patrolling the busiest areas in Mdantsane since 4am on Wednesday.

Taxi drivers in Mdantsane have targeted the busiest routes such as the Qumza highway which connects to 13 units in the suburb.