Several EC roads closed from 4am due to taxi shutdown

The taxi industry’s planned strike has started with the shutting down of several of the province's roads on Wednesday morning, according to the transport department.

The spokesperson for the provincial department of transport, Unathi Binqose, told DispatchLIVE that the taxi drivers started closing the roads as early as 4am.

Roads that have been confirmed closed due to protests include the R346 in Stutterheim towards King Williams, N6 road between Stutterheim towards East London and other local access roads in Stutterheim, R61 in Port St Johns at Mampube turn-off towards Mthatha.

R67 Fort Beaufort towards Seymour closed due to protests action.

Uitenhage Rocklands road and Uitenhage Melbrooks road to Nobuhle township were also closed.

Roads were blockaded with burning tyres in Phakamisa near King Williams Town and N6 near Stutterheim. The N2 between East London and King William's Town have also been closed near Fort Jackson.

"These are the road already confirmed closed. Our officer are on the ground monitoring the situation," said Binqose.

Businesses, schools, universities and even municipalities announced they would either shut or curb activities for fear of disruption and violence.

Buffalo City Metro has over 40 traffic and law enforcement officers deployed across the city.

The metro said in a statement the situation was "quiet and calm" just after 6am. "So far, there was an attempt to block off the N2 on the Blaney junction near Ndevana, however, officers managed the situation."

Meanwhile, commuters have been left stranded as both taxis and buses in the area were not on the roads.

The one-day taxi strike is around a range of issues including an alleged failure by the transport department to tag schoolchildren who use scholar transport for identification purposes‚ a struggle to obtain operating permits‚ claims of harassment at the hands of traffic officers‚ fuel price increases with operators unable to increase taxi fares and their opposition to commuters hitchhiking.