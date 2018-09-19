Stutterheim principal dies in a tragic accident

The education fraternity and Stutterheim community is reeling with shock and sadness following the tragic death of a respected 44-year-old maths and science teacher – and school principal – Msimelelo Gotywa.

Gotya was one of two people killed on a Tuesday evening on the R72 near the seaside resort town of Kleinemonde.

His weeping mother Nokuzola Gotywa, 69, confirmed that Gotywa’s Land Rover Discovery was involved in a head-on collision.

She described her son as: “A very sweet boy, my first born. He was very passionate about education so much that he died while he was pursuing his sixth degree at the University of Fort Hare.”

Eastern Cape traffic deputy director Charles Bramwell said the accident, which blocked both lanes for an hour, took place at 18.45pm on Tuesday night.

He said Gotywa's Discovery, which was heading towards Port Alfred, allegedly lost control and collided with a Toyota light delivery vehicle.

Bramwell said Gotywa and a passenger in the Toyota were killed instantly. Their bodies had to be removed by fire-fighters and emergency personnel using the jaws of life.

Gotywa was the principal of Kubusie Combined School and was the first of four children of the late Cenyu High principal Nyameko Gotywa and retired Mlungisi primary school teacher Nokuzola, 69. Nyameko died in 2012 at 64.

Msimelelo graduated from UFH with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1998 followed by a higher diploma in education. He is survived by his wife Zintle and a son and daughter.

Bramwell said three male patients on the back of the Toyota bakkie suffered light injuries and were rushed to Port Alfred Hospital.