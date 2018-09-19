Taxi drivers to shut province today

Major closures include MBSA, many schools, scholar transport, and rescheduling of exams

The taxi industry’s plan to shut down the province has caused a massive public reaction. Blockades are expected in many towns, especially in Buffalo City Metro. Businesses, schools, universities and even municipalities announced they would either shut or curb activities for fear of disruption and violence.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.