Taxi operators march on Calata House to hand memo

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 19 September 2018
Taxi operators marched on Luthuli House today
Image: Sibongile Ngalwa

More than 500 taxi operators marched to the ANC headquarters at Calata House in King William's Town on Wednesday to deliver a memorandum to the party's chairperson and finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane.

The incident-free action began at Victoria sports ground where the taxi operators gathered at 9am.

The march proceeded from the grounds at 10am into Alyff Road and proceeded to unusually quiet Buffalo Road and Alexandria roads.

BCM traffic officials who were highly visible in the city centre, closed off the intersection of Buffalo road as well the Alyff road and Buffalo Road intersection. To the surprise of journalists, the march was led by Boxing South Africa chairperson Phakamile Jacob.

Jacob, later explained that he owned three taxis and is the deputy chairperson of Melta.

Amongst the grievances of the taxi associations is the issue of scholar transport, they are also calling for the removal of the MEC of transport Weziwe Tikana, the bad states of roads, rolling fuel hikes.

Oscar Mabuyane accepted the memorandum and promised to escalate it to MEC Weziwe Tikana and Premier Phumulo Masualle.

Some of the striking members’ placards read: “Phantsi ngo Tikana Phantsi,” (Down with Tikana Down), “We need learner LITS and name tags”.

