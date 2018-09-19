University students stay away from class due to taxi strike

Thousands of Walter Sisulu University (WSU) students did not make it to class on Wednesday due to the taxi strike.

The university spokesperson, Yonela Tukwayo, said while lectures were not officially suspended, buses that transport students from East London to the university’s Potsdam campus were grounded to ensure the safety of the students.

"We have to protect our students," said Tukwayo.

A total 6,200 students have been affected, this include 3,100 student in East London and another 3,100 in Komani did not attend and some staff were also affected.

Tukwayo said even though most students live on campus or close to campus in Butterworth but some classes will not proceed because staff have been affected by the strike.

"Students that are not in class will not fall behind or be penalised because the situation we find ourselves in is beyond our and their control," she said.

A long service award and farewell event where more than 100 staff and retirees were supposed to attend Wednesday at Mthatha campus has also been postponed.

"The postponement of this event will cost the university a lot of money," said Tukwayo.