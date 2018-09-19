UPDATE | More roads affected by taxi protests

There have been more roads closed due to the Eastern Cape taxi strike which started on Wednesday morning.

According to Road and Transport spokesperson Unathi Bhinqose, the East London intersection of R346 and R72 at Mount Coke towards Port Alfred is closed due to protest action.

He said the N2 between Dutywa and Butterworth has also been closed due to protest action.

Bhinqose added that the N2 between Dutywa and Mthatha has also been closed due to the strike.

Other roads closed due to protest action in the province include the R408 road in Dutywa towards Ngcobo, R408 Dutywa towards Willowvale and R61 Port St Johns at Bridge towards Lusikisiki and Mthatha.

The Amalinda Main Road in East London was blockaded by minibus taxis on Wednesday morning.

Bhinqose told DispatchLIVE earlier that the taxi drivers started shutting down roads as early as 4am on Wednesday.

Roads that were confirmed closed by 7am due to protests included the R346 in Stutterheim towards King Williams, N6 road between Stutterheim towards East London and other local access roads in Stutterheim, R61 in Port St Johns at Mampube turn-off towards Mthatha. The R67 Fort Beaufort towards Seymour closed due to protests action.

Uitenhage Rocklands road and Uitenhage Melbrooks road to Nobuhle township were also closed.

Roads were blockaded with burning tyres in Phakamisa near King Williams Town and N6 near Stutterheim. The N2 between East London and King William's Town have also been closed near Fort Jackson.