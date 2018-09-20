Biko's widow honoured for her activism

The widow of late Black Consciousness Movement activist Steve Biko, Mama Nontsikelelo Biko, was on Wednesday honoured for her role in community activism by the National Heritage Council. The NHC leadership descended on the small township of Ginsberg in King William's Town to hand over an Ubuntu Honour for her values and role she has played in preserving the legacy and heritage of Biko.

