Biko's widow honoured for her activism
The widow of late Black Consciousness Movement activist Steve Biko, Mama Nontsikelelo Biko, was on Wednesday honoured for her role in community activism by the National Heritage Council. The NHC leadership descended on the small township of Ginsberg in King William's Town to hand over an Ubuntu Honour for her values and role she has played in preserving the legacy and heritage of Biko.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.