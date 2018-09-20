News

BREAKING | Mongameli Bobani stays on as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

By HeraldLIVE - 20 September 2018
The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani‚ to stay on as mayor of the city
The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani‚ to stay on as mayor of the city
Image: File

The Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday dismissed an application by the DA and its coalition partners challenging a council decision that led to the removal of Athol Trollip as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Trollip was ousted through a motion of no confidence during a council meeting last month.

The ruling paves the way for his nemesis‚ the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani‚ to stay on as mayor of the city.

This is a developing story.

RELATED ARTICLES

'Mandela Bay's coalition under Mongameli Bobani must have chance to prove itself'

In a surprise move likely to lessen the chances of the Democratic Alliance-led coalition retaining power in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro‚ the ...
Politics
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Dinosaur bone bed found in Sterkspruit village
Durban fraudster’s racist rant against President Ramaphosa
X