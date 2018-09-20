BREAKING | Mongameli Bobani stays on as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

The Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday dismissed an application by the DA and its coalition partners challenging a council decision that led to the removal of Athol Trollip as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Trollip was ousted through a motion of no confidence during a council meeting last month.

The ruling paves the way for his nemesis‚ the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani‚ to stay on as mayor of the city.

This is a developing story.