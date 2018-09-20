Cassper makes it to Europe despite troubles with SAA
Cassper Nyovest’s trip to Germany didn’t get off to a smooth start after his flight with SAA was delayed and he got into a heated exchange with the airline on Twitter.
Cassper and Thando Thabethe were supposed to fly to Frankfurt‚ Germany on Tuesday but learnt that their flight was delayed due to “technical issues“.
After apparently waiting over four hours for the flight the stars were told to go home because they would only fly the next day.
SAA IS A SHIT AIRLINE. After 4 hours of waiting to take off , we are told to go home cause we’re flying tomorrow morning nje fela yalo? Lmao.. waka hlemn!!! Moer— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 18, 2018
Cassper and Thando were angry with the apology and lambasted the airline’s “arrogance“.
Cassper even brought receipts to prove he was definitely on the right flight
An SAA plane didn’t take off due “technical issues”. Y’all sent a lady to meet me when I stepped out the plane and she was wearing SAA uniform and she assisted me to get a hotel room cause I can only fly to Milan tomorrow and then y’all post this? Does Airlink fly to Germany? https://t.co/3tykDlF052— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 19, 2018
I’m confused. This ain’t an SAA FLIGHT? Nare lareng ? pic.twitter.com/Tffab2zVYv— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 19, 2018
SAA once again apologised for the “inconvenience caused” and promised to come up with a solution.
Cassper finally made it to Germany on Wednesday night and decided to take a late night swim to let off some steam!
Please sign in or register to comment.