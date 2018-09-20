News

Cassper makes it to Europe despite troubles with SAA

By Kyle Zeeman - 20 September 2018
Cassper Nyovest’s trip to Germany didn’t get off to a smooth start
Cassper Nyovest’s trip to Germany didn’t get off to a smooth start after his flight with SAA was delayed and he got into a heated exchange with the airline on Twitter.

Cassper and Thando Thabethe were supposed to fly to Frankfurt‚ Germany on Tuesday but learnt that their flight was delayed due to “technical issues“.

After apparently waiting over four hours for the flight the stars were told to go home because they would only fly the next day.

Cassper and Thando were angry with the apology and lambasted the airline’s “arrogance“.

Cassper even brought receipts to prove he was definitely on the right flight

SAA once again apologised for the “inconvenience caused” and promised to come up with a solution.

Cassper finally made it to Germany on Wednesday night and decided to take a late night swim to let off some steam!

