Commuters forced to make long trek to work due to taxi strike.

In true fashion of honouring their “in sickness and in health – and in good and bad times” marriage vows – a Mthatha couple walked for 25km together on Wednesday to get to work. This was not out of choice, but out of necessity.

There were no taxis to transport Ross Mission residents Zolani Somdyaka and his wife Thulethu to the Nelson Mandela Hospital – where they both work as cleaners.

The Somdyakas were part of the thousands of commuters who were left stranded by Wednesday’s provincial taxi strike.

Determined not to miss work, the couple woke up early on Wednesday and trekked the 25km journey side-by-side.“It has been a very tiring journey, especially when we still have to work for the whole eight hours,” they told the Daily Dispatch.

“We are not even sure if they [taxis] will be available when we knock off.”

While some workers and pupils went back home after they could not get taxis to their respective destinations in the morning, pupils from various villages in the Mthatha West did what the Somdyakas did and walked to school. But at two schools the Dispatch visited, Mzimvubu Junior Secondary in Ngangelizwe township and Atwell Madala near Northcrest, there was no schooling at all.

Xolile Qeberhu, 41, and his three colleagues working at a panelbeater business at Mthatha’s Vulindlela Industrial Heights walked about 10km from Dosi village near Mthatha Airport to work.