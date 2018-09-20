WATCH | Dinosaur bone bed found in Sterkspruit village
A massive dinosaur bone bed has been found in a tiny remote Sterkspruit village in the northern part of the Eastern Cape. The discovery at Qhebegha village has drawn international scientists as well as PhD students from renowned international universities. These include South Africa's Witwatersrand University as well as Oxford University and University of Birmingham.
