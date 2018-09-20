The family of slain Durban businessman Kidesh Ramjettan are offering a R50‚000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of his killer.

It has been nearly a month since Ramjettam was brazenly gunned down at a petrol station he owned in Rossburgh‚ south of Durban‚ in an apparent hit‚ and his family are no closer to finding out who is responsible.

“We still can’t figure out who would want to kill him‚ it just doesn’t make sense‚” said family spokesperson Prethumb Bechan.

The family said that life without the father of one has taken a major toll on them.

“The family is struggling to come to terms with this tragedy. His elderly parents are also distraught and deteriorating in health‚” said his cousin Niresh Singh.

Chilling CCTV footage made the rounds on social media. The footage shows a man walking up to Ramjettan and shooting him in the head before fleeing the scene.

“Kidesh was a bubbly and sociable person without any enemies. The family hopes that any information that can bring to light the reason for his senseless murder will provide some closure‚” said Singh.

The public is urged to contact Warrant Officer Nagaser on 083 795 1295 with any information that could lead to the arrest of Ramjettan’s killer.