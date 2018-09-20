Finding their feet with a purpose to each day

For the last 10 years, dance and pilates instructor Vicky Luff has been visiting the East London branch of the Down Syndrome Association, giving dance classes to children and adults with Down syndrome.

“It all started when the Down Syndrome Association approached me after seeing advertisements for my annual Dance Academy. I love dance and if there is someone else who enjoys it too then why not share it with them, especially when that someone may not have the opportunity to experience it,” said Luff, owner and instructor at The Dynamic Body Studio.

Hosted at Hams Sports Club, Luff teaches 20 children and adults with Down syndrome every month and has managed to expose the youngsters to Zumba, ballet and even belly-dancing by bringing other teachers on board.

“The absolute joy on their faces when they dance is wonderful. They may not always be doing the steps right, but we just laugh together and have a whole lot of fun,” said Luff.

Established in 1996, the organisation runs various workshops, early intervention seminars, support groups and outreach programmes in and around East London for individuals with Down syndrome and their parents.

“We do a lot of self advocacy and skills training to try and give people with Down syndrome some independence. Once they turn 18 and graduate from schools such as Kayalethu or Parklands, these young adults don’t have anywhere to go, so many of them end up sitting at home,” said Down Syndrome Association EL branch director Denise Taylor.

“Vicky’s dance classes and our monthly meetings give the youngsters and adults a wonderful opportunity to interact and socialise with each other in a fun setting.”

Working hard in their last few lessons, Luff and her dancers are preparing to put on a show at the Down Syndrome Association’s annual high tea fundraiser next month.

“This year we’re going to be dancing to This is Me from the Greatest Showman, which I thought was quite apt. Yes, they are different and there often isn’t a place for so-called imperfections in society and in dance, but why can’t we just dance? Not to be perfect, just to enjoy it. These youngsters are who they are and it’s humbling to see them perform with confidence,” said Luff.

Luff said managing a class and catering to everyone can be a challenging task, but the happiness that fills the room is worth all the effort.

“There is one young girl who doesn’t enjoy loud music or moving and standing very close to people, but she loves being there and seeing what’s going on,” said Luff.

“I try to do the songs and dances that those attending enjoy the most and, even if they don’t follow me or the steps, if I can make a difference, even if it’s just for an hour, then it’s worth it.”

The Down Syndrome Association high tea fundraiser takes place on National Down Syndrome Day, October 20, at the Osner Hotel.

For more information contact Taylor at dsaael@telkomsa.net or on 083 552 4616.