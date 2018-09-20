Fynbos RDP housing debacle has residents seething
Two hundred Fynbos families have been left in the dark since RDP houses under construction were illegally occupied by residents in June this year. Community leader Moses Groenberg told the Dispatch during a protest yesterday that the rightful owners of the houses had not received communication from the municipality on the matter.
