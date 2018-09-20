King's bid to get Tikana to open ranks fails

Disgruntled taximen and business people from Mthatha who have asked Acting Azenathi Dalindyebo to intervene in the taxi rank closures was dealt a huge blow.

Scores of people arrived at the Bumbane great place where they waited for patiently for more than nine hours silently praying that Tikana would arrive and announce the re-opening of four taxi ranks – Mamela, Magadla, Eagle Street and Circus Triangle..

The ranks were closed in March alongside other ranks when a spate of taxi violence broke out.

However when Tikana finally met them she said she cannot answer to the grievances of the angry people until she meets with the intergovernmental heads looking at the instability in Mthatha.

However, when Tikana arrived, all she could say was: "I hear the grievances but I cannot answer today."

Tikana said legal advice was needed in whatever decision was made.

" There was an memorandum of understanding signed. An amendment on the agreement must be made," she added.

Part of the memorandum called for the removal of association stickers.

A committee comprising taxi operators, business people, the transport department, police and the traditional leaders was to be formed to find a solution.

Tikana could not say when she would return but said she would liaise with provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga.

Chairman of the Mthatha taxi owners’ association, Thandekile Sikomela said they were happy that Tikana came and paved a way forward.

He said they resorted to Dalindyebo as their last call of help.

"What is important is to know which direction we are negotiating towards. She says the soonest we can meet is next week. That suits us well as we did not come here to fight," said Sikomela.

"Since the taxi ranks were closed we have lost business. The people that suffer most are residents who used the Mamela taxi rank as they depend on social grants," he said.

He said some of the things they wanted amended in the memorandum of understanding was the impounding of their taxis by police in town.

Dalindyebo spokesman Nkosi Dumisani Mgudlwa said as the kingdom was strongly behind the quest to open the four ranks.

"We want the ranks to be opened as our people are suffering. We are going to be a part the committee so that our people do not get robbed and stabbed while they going to the Jubilee Rank."

Since the taxi violence more than 60 people have been killed.